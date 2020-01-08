Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blindsided Royal Family With Split Announcement: Reports

Meghan Markle and Prince Harrymay have just fallen out of Queen Elizabeth II's good graces.
According to BBC News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex never informed Buckingham Palace or Prince Williamand Kate Middletonof their decision to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family." Moreover, the British news outlet says a palace spokeswoman said their choice to move forward with their plans without consulting the Queen has the Royal Family feeling "disappointed."
The BBC reveals Meghan and Harry broached the subject with the palace but they were at an "early stage" in their discussions. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the spokeswoman said in a formal statement.
In addition, ABC News reports, "None of the other members of the royal family were made aware of the contents of Harry and Meghan's statement before it was released."
This premature announcement will likely have many unforeseen consequences, as this is truly an unprecedented event. A royal expert told E! News, "We do not know how this will play out in the next months, the next few years."
Joe Giddens/PA Wire via AP Images
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex require permission from the Queen to step down from their positions, it's unclear if they will be able to carry out the plans they've mentioned on their website and in their statement. The pair noted they wish to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom and to become "financially independent" from the Royal Family.
Moreover, the new parents revealed on their website that they plan to continue to use Frogmore Cottage as their official residence. However, the duo notes the home is property of Her Majesty the Queen, thus requiring her permission to live in the fully-renovated home.
With so many matters up in the air, only thing is certain: Meghan and Harry are forging their own progressive path, with or without the Royal Family.