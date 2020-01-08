Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blindsided Royal Family With Split Announcement: Reports

Meghan Markle and Prince Harrymay have just fallen out of Queen Elizabeth II's good graces.

According to BBC News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex never informed Buckingham Palace or Prince Williamand Kate Middletonof their decision to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family." Moreover, the British news outlet says a palace spokeswoman said their choice to move forward with their plans without consulting the Queen has the Royal Family feeling "disappointed."

The BBC reveals Meghan and Harry broached the subject with the palace but they were at an "early stage" in their discussions. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the spokeswoman said in a formal statement.

In addition, ABC News reports, "None of the other members of the royal family were made aware of the contents of Harry and Meghan's statement before it was released."