Scarlett Johansson's Best Red Carpet Looks Prove She's Not Afraid to Take a Risk

  By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 5:00 AM

Scarlett Johansson might be buzzing over Marriage Story, but we're swooning over her fashion story.

The 35-year-old actress has been in the public eye since she was a child, and it's safe to say her style has gone through major transformations over the years. But if there's one thing the Lucy star has continued to do, it's slay on the red carpet with dazzling and daring designs.

Basically, ScarJo isn't afraid to take a style risk on the red carpet. And it's easy to see why she skips the basic outfits, because her bold fashion usually pays off.

Even when the Marriage Story actress goes for a classic design, she usually adds a fun and flirty twist to it.

Case in point: Scarlett turned heads at the 2020 Golden Globes with her fiery red Vera Wang ballgown that featured a plunging neckline, body-hugging silhouette and dramatic skirt that was worthy of its own award that night.

Dresses aren't the only ensembles Scarlett knows how to werk.

The Marvel star served bawdy and face at the Avengers: Endgame fan event in 2019 when she donned an audacious pantsuit by Tom Ford. From the fitted cut-out blazer top to her wine-colored lipstick and slick-back hair, Scarlett pulled out all of the stops for the special occasion.

But, of course, we're only scratching the surface here when it comes to ScarJo's style.

To see the 35-year-old star's fashion evolution and best red carpet looks of all-time, scroll through our gallery above!

