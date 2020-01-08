Why Jillian Michaels Is Facing Backlash for Her Comments on Lizzo’s Body

Jillian Michaelsis speaking her truth and the internet is not here for it.

On Wednesday morning, former The Biggest Loser trainer Jillian appeared on Buzzfeed News' digital series AM to DM to chat about her life and career, but ended up getting into a discussion musician Lizzo and her appearance. While talking to the host of the show about celebrities who are celebrating this new trend of body positivity and self-acceptance, Jillian made a comment that has received a lot of backlash from fans.

"Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes," Michaels shared. "I'm just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there's never a moment when I'm like, ‘I'm so glad she's overweight.' Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?"