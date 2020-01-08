Watch the Pop of the Morning Co-Hosts Face Off Against Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager in Trivia

The Pop of the Morning co-hosts met their match in Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

On Wednesday, E!'s newest personalities stopped by TODAY With Hoda & Jenna to showcase their pop culture knowledge. Specifically, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie faced off against Kotb and Hager for a round of trivia, aptly named "La La Lies."

In order to keep the competition fair, fellow Pop of the Morning co-host Victor Cruz stayed neutral throughout the competition and served as the game's host.

"They're all pop culture questions. There's gonna be three different phrases that I'm gonna use and one of them is a lie," the former wide receiver explained. "The first one to click those lovely, little production tags in front of you, gets to go first."

Team E! News started out strong when Vazquez correctly identified the lie about Frozen 2.

"Yes! I totally guessed," the Pop of the Morning leading lady happily exclaimed. "I had no idea."

However, the E! personalities got disqualified during the next round after Vazquez buzzed in too early. Thus, Hager was able sound off on the Little Women trivia.

After Kotb and Hager showcased some serious pop culture knowledge, Cruz's competitive side surfaced as he vocally supported his E! peers.

"We should get this one, guys," Cruz expressed while referring to a Lizzo-based question. "This one's for us."

"You're supposed to be neutral," a competitive Hager retorted.

Thankfully, Vazquez nabbed the Lizzo question to tie up the game. Regardless, it was Hoda and Jenna who nailed the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tie-breaking question.

Despite their win, the TODAY stars surrendered their victory as Vazquez, Tweedie and Cruz actually need the alarm clock prize.

"You know what? Actually, you guys need this more than we do, because you get up at 3 a.m." Kotb graciously concluded.

Watch the game play out for yourself in the clip above!

TODAY Hoda & Jenna airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

