Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Insists the Show Must Go On

Alex Trebek soldiers on. The longtime host of Jeopardy and the show are back in primetime for a series of games titled Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time with past champions Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, the three highest money winners in the game show's history. And the new primetime special comes at a time when all eyes are on Trebek as he battles pancreatic cancer.

Speaking at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Trebek, 79, looked ahead to the day he will sign off the show he's called home since 1984 and told press he has a speech planned, but when he gives it will be on a whim, just like when he shaved his famous mustache.

"Some days are better than others," Trebek said on stage at TCA about the current state of his health while promoting the tournament with the champions.