Prince Harry Once Considered Quitting Royal Life Prior to Bombshell Announcement With Meghan Markle

It's the news that shocked the world, but should Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they're taking a step back from royal duties really be that surprising?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a major announcement about their future in the royal family on Wednesday, Jan. 8, stating that they are taking a step back as senior members of the royal family and working on becoming "financially independent."

While the news has sparked quite the conversation on social media, a resurfaced interview with Mail on Sunday, published in 2017, shows that Queen Elizabeth II's grandson has been toying with the idea of stepping back from royal duties for some time now.

Princess Diana's youngest son opened up to the publication at the time about "wanting out" of the royal family and living an "ordinary life."

At the time of the interview, Prince Harry was 32-years-old and told the publication that after leaving the Army, he "didn't want to grow up" and struggled to find a meaningful role for himself in the world but more specifically within the royal family.