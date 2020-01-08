Robert Downey Jr. and Steve Irwin's Son Robert Have Heartwarming Reunion 16 Years After Meeting

Talk about the cutest reunion ever!

Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Irwin had a sweet reunion on TODAY Australia, where the Crikey! It's The Irwins star sat down with Iron Man actor to chat about his upcoming movie Dolittle.

Over a decade ago, Downey met Irwin when he was just a baby when he visited the Irwin family's Australia Zoo with son Indio Falconer Downey, 26, who was just a boy at the time. Feeling nostalgic before their interview, the 16-year-old shared a throwback picture with Downey on Instagram from their first meeting. In it, the Marvel alum can be seen holding a huge snake next to the late Steve Irwin, who is holding baby Irwin.

"I've got to say, the last time I caught up with you, I was teething," Irwin told Downey before conducting his first-ever interview. "So, it was a very long time ago…I know my dad loved touring you around the zoo. That was one of the highlights of his life."