New The Bachelor Musical Series, Listen to Your Heart, Coming to ABC

Do you have room in your life for another Bachelor series? What about another music competition? ABC hopes so! The network announced The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, a new series in the Bachelor Nation franchise is coming in April 2020.
Think The Bachelor meets A Star is Born.
According to ABC, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart "unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love."
The contestants will live together and go on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, they take their relationship to the next level with musical challenges.
Look for live performances judged by "some of the biggest names in the music business." The couples whose performances "reveal their love and devotion to one another" get to continue and are given more chances to further their relationship until only one couple is left.
ABC boss Karey Burke announced the project during the network's 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour and noted there's a possibility that former Bachelor Nation contestants could appear on the series. Including musician Jed Wyatt from Hannah Brown's season? "So many jokes! Anything could happen," Burke laughed.
"The format is an evolution of the Bachelor franchise, I would say. It's really the brainchild of Martin Hilton and the producers…contestants will be talented musicians, and people whose lives and work revolve around music. It's an attempt to capture that love and music are intertwined, and how people find each other through music and storytelling and singing is really the thrust of the show," she said.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is produced by of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are all executive producers on the series.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.