New The Bachelor Musical Series, Listen to Your Heart, Coming to ABC

Do you have room in your life for another Bachelor series? What about another music competition? ABC hopes so! The network announced The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, a new series in the Bachelor Nation franchise is coming in April 2020.

Think The Bachelor meets A Star is Born.

According to ABC, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart "unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love."

The contestants will live together and go on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, they take their relationship to the next level with musical challenges.