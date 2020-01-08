Let's Talk About This The Bachelor Theory That Hannah Brown Is Back With Peter Weber

Hannah Brown created quite a bit of turbulence when she appeared on The Bachelor season 24 premiere and Peter Weber asked her about joining the cast of his season. Hannah, who was just about to start her time on Dancing With the Stars, said she didn't know how to answer. This, along with some quotes from Peter, have many questioning what actually happens this season of The Bachelor. And now Bachelor veterans Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti have shared their own theory about Peter and Hannah.

On the Almost Famous podcast, Ben asked Ashley if she thinks Peter and Hannah are currently together.

"I think there's a 50/50 chance that they are," she said. Ben agreed. "I really think Hannah Brown and Peter could be together, which again, as we talked about, not a bad thing, shocking though, for the world."