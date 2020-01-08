Meghan Markle Steps Out In London Ahead of Shocking Royal Announcement

BACKGRID
The royals are back to business as usual.
Amid the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving to North America and stepping down as "senior members of the Royal Family" (and following a relaxing six-week Canadian vacation), the Duchess of Sussex was seen looking as chic and relaxed as ever in London.
The Duchess was seen leaving London's Dorfman Theatre on Wednesday. The theater is part of the National Theatre, of which Meghan is a patron. She was photographed leaving the venue wearing a light blue button-up top with black dress pants. Draped over her shoulders was a Massimo Dutti navy blue wool coat. (The Duchess also wore a Massimo Dutti skirt for her first royal appearance since November yesterday.) For her hair, she styled it in a chic up-do that kept her long locks out of her face.
This appearance came just hours before she and Harry announced the huge change they're making to their lives, as well as 8-month-old son Archie Harrison's.
As the Duke and Duchess announced their joint Instagram account, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment," they continued. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties," the statement concluded. "Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."
