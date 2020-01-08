Kate Beckinsale Weighs In On Rumors She's Dating Pete Davidson’s Best Friend Machine Gun Kelly

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 10:54 AM

Kate Beckinsale, Fashion Police Widget

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Mirror

The rumors stop here. 

On Sunday night, actress Kate Beckinsale and musician Machine Gun Kelly were spotted out and about enjoying some Golden Globes festivities. Paparazzi spotted the couple in Los Angeles attending multiple after-parties together, and leaving their last stop in the same car alongside some friends. Machine Gun Kelly is most notable for his music and for being besties with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, who also previously dated Kate

The pair hasn't responded to any of the speculation, but Kate did clapback in a comment on one of her recent Instagram posts. "Machine gun Kelly Really? I'm out!!! You are now infected," one of her users meanly wrote on her post. Kate was quick to put the troll in their place. "Why don't you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wild fires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f–king life," she remarked to the user. 

Kate Beckinsale Addresses Relationship With Pete Davidson

The hate didn't stop there. One follower even went for the straightforward approach simply writing, "U need a man." Kate snapped back in a hilarious way once again. "maybe you do since it's so much on your mind xx," she wrote. While Machine Gun Kelly hasn't directly referenced the romance rumors, he did take to his Twitter the day after the Golden Globes to deny any of the headlines. "i should've never went out tonight," he wrote in one tweet. "woke up to false headlines." 

Machine Gun Kelly's best friend Pete has moved on since his relationship with Kate fizzled out. He's recently been linked to model Kaia Garber. Pete recently opened up about his relationship in a segment on SNL, while talking to Weekend Update's Colin Jost and Michael Che. ""Yeah and it's not fair Colin," he shared about his love life. "You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, you know? But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What did I do?" 

Dating or not, one thing is for sure—the haters should stay out of Kate Beckinsale's comment section! 

