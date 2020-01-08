Model Slick Woods Says Her Life Was Saved After Suffering Seizure

Slick Woods is feeling "just blessed to be able to flex another day."

On Tuesday evening, the 23-year-old model revealed to her thousands of fans that she had suffered a seizure in the middle of the night.

"Now that I'm feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there's so many people going through way worse #staygoofy."

Meanwhile, the photographer who saved her called the experience "one of the biggest scares" of her life. "I'm not really one to put too much business out there, but this girl gave me one of the biggest scares of my life the other night and I can't thank god enough that she is okay. Strongest person I know," Chey Allegra wrote on Instagram. "I love you @slickwoods."

As for Woods, she noted on her Instagram Story, she's "just blessed to be able to flex another day." The positive star also shared footage of herself smiling and giggling in a hospital bed.