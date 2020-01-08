Look Back on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Tumultuous Relationship

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 9:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian

Getty Images; Instagram

It's no secret that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship has seen its highs and lows over the years.

Four years ago, E! News confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had started dating Chyna after the celeb duo had sparked romance rumors on social media. It was just a few months later that Rob and Chyna announced their engagement, and another month after that they revealed their pregnancy news to the world.

The former couple welcomed a daughter, Dream Kardashian, in Nov. 2016. However, despite the exciting baby news, Rob and Chyna, who had an on-off relationship, called it quits for good in Feb. 2017. Now, the duo is back in the news over custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

It was less than a year ago that E! News learned that Rob and Chyna had agreed to split custody of Dream 50/50. However, Rob is now reportedly seeking primary custody of Dream.

Watch

Rob Kardashian Committed to Making a Full Transformation

While reps for Rob and Chyna have not responded to E! News' request for comment, sealed court documents obtained by TMZ reportedly show that Rob has requested Chyna's time with Dream is reduced to just weekends and that a nanny is present during visitation. In the docs, Rob also reportedly accuses Chyna of negligent parenting and substance abuse.

Rob also allegedly claims that Chyna's behavior has impacted their young daughter. And it appears that he now wants to make a change when it comes to their parenting time.

As we wait for the duo to speak out publicly on this matter, let's revisit the former couple's relationship over the years. From their early days of dating to the birth of Dream and beyond, let's take a look at Rob and Chyna's relationship highs and lows.

Rob & Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

E!

Relationship News

In Jan. 2016, E! News confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had started dating Blac Chyna. The duo sparked rumors after Chyna posted a photo, believed to be of Rob's arm, writing, "The beginning."

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

VM/CPR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Trip to Texas

In late Jan. 2016, Rob drove from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas to pick up Chyna after she was arrested for public intoxication.

Blac Chyna, Instagram, Valentines Day Gifts

Instagram

Happy V-Day!

Blac Chyna shows off her Valentine's Day gift from Rob: hundreds of red roses!

Article continues below

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Snapchat

In Love

"Love this woman right here so f--k y'all with your negative comments," Rob wrote on Instagram in March 2016.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Family Fun Day

The duo are all smiles during a day at Legoland with her family and son.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Mariotto/Chiva/INFphoto.com

Happy Birthday!

Blac and Rob celebrate his 29th birthday with a day of pampering in L.A.

Article continues below

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Mariotto/Chiva/INFphoto.com

Luck of the Irish

Rob's 29th birthday also happened to be St. Patrick's day and his lady sported green clover ears to celebrate.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Rumor Control

Rob shared this up-close pic of them to shut down breakup rumors. "Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves. It's impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate it if everyone respects that," he wrote

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Burger Stop

The smiley lovebirds posted this pic during an In-N-Out run.

Article continues below

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

RAAK / Stefan / AKM-GSI

PDA Alert

Wowzers! The lovebirds get their PDA on for the cameras as they smooch in Beverly Hills.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Instagram

Instagram

Key to His Heart

Rob posted this intimate pic of his girlfriend's face with a simple key emoji.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Engaged!

The couple announced their engagement in April 2016. "YES!...!...!" Blac wrote, referring to the engagement ring Rob gave her.

Article continues below

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, King Cairo

Snapchat

Sound the Alarm!

Blac Chyna takes her son King Cairo and fiancé Rob for a tour of a local fire station. 

Rob & Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

E!

Baby on Board

In May 2016, Rob and Chyna announce they're expecting their first child together.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

The duo hit the red carpet together at her Chymoji launch event in Hollywood.

Article continues below

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Chyna 28th Birthday

INFphoto.com

Birthday Girl

Nice cake! The lovebirds celebrate her 28th birthday during a club appearance in Miami.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Engaged

Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash

Summer Fun

Blac Chyna and Rob helped kick off summer in Las Vegas over Memorial Day Weekend.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Memorial Day Memories

Blac's baby bump was on display while hanging out with Rob in Las Vegas.

Article continues below

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

E!

Photobooth Cuties

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian posed for this cute photobooth pic at Khloe's birthday party. "Ohhhhhh Roberttttttt," Chyna captioned the pic.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Snapchat

Snapchat

Pucker Up

Despite rumors of a breakup, Rob and Chyna prove they still have nothing but love for each other.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

E!

The Look of Love

We love this pic of Blac Chyna and Rob laughing together!

Article continues below

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna / Snapchat

Take-Out Time?

Chickity China the Chinese chicken...the two lovebirds visit Washington D.C., where he mother lives, over the Fourth of July holiday.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Family

Blac Chyna / Snapchat

Family Affair

Rob hangs with his in-laws.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna / Snapchat

Pick-Me-Up

Rob lovingly carries his fiancée around in this pick-me-up pic.

Article continues below

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Jet-Setting

The duo travel to NYC for a club appearance.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Roger / AKM-GSI

Break Up

In Feb. 2017, E! News learned that the on-off celebs had called it quits and were no longer living together.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Baby Shower

MTPhotographers

About to Pop

Rob and Chyna celebrate the impending birth of their daughter during a lavish baby shower.

Article continues below

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Snapchat

Snapchat

Happy Holidays

Rob and Chyna enjoy their first Christmas as an engaged couple.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Happy Family

The new parents look cute and cozy with newborn daughter Dream.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian

Getty Images; Instagram

Custody of Dream

In March 2019, E! News learned that Rob and Chyna had agreed to split custody of Dream 50/50. However, Rob is now reportedly seeking primary custody of his daughter.

Article continues below

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Rob Kardashian , Blac Chyna , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Celeb Kids , Legal , VG , Kardashian News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.