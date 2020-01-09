Kim Kardashian's Tour of Her Walk-In Fridge & Pantry Is Mind-Blowing

SplashNews.com
Got milk?
Kim Kardashian's Wednesday Instagram showed the mogul rocking her SKIMS cotton collection. The since deleted post served as an announcement for the restock of the minimalist line, but people paid less attention to the product restock announcement and more to the fridge behind her.
In the shot, Kardashian was sporting a grey cotton bra and matching pants from her cozy line and was standing in front of an open fridge. What had fans laughing was that the fridge was nearly empty, save for a handful of various milk brands and what appeared to be a jug of lemonade.
The mother of four was also grabbing a bowl out of the kitchen appliance in the photo, but even that appeared to be empty. Directly next to her milk fridge was yet another nearly bare fridge, this one stocked with various bottled water brands.
"SKIMS cotton collection is restocked at SKIMS.COM," she wrote in her caption at the time.
As one fan teased, "That's a lot of milk." Chimed in another, "Where da food at?"
Other funny comments from fans included, "Why is that fridge so damn empty I'm hungry," "No munchies in that fridge, "I'm guessing you are restocking the frig lol," "Why is your fridge empty" and "There's no food in there :((((((."
Not one to let things slide, Kardashian opted to delete the Instagram and give fans a tour of her fully stocked kitchen and pantry on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night.
In the video, Kardashian walked fans through the kitchen of her famously minimalist home, revealing that the milk and water fridges were two of many.
First up in the video was a tour of her pantry, in which everything is stored in glass jars. No plastic waste here! She also has a frozen yogurt machine in the same pantry. As for all the different milks in the fridge, Kardashian said the variety is due to her kids' different preferences.
"All my kids use a different kind of milk, you guys," she said. "My fresh juices, fresh water, that's all that's in this fridge. However, let me show you something."
Moving onto the kitchen where her food refrigerator is stored, she said, "Guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce."
Bringing up the $3 million property expansion she and Kanye West recently invested in, the 39-year-old added, "We are building on the property all organic trees to grow our vegetables and do all of our own stuff."
The video also showed off the vegan tacos she was having for dinner (she only eats plant-based meals now) as well as another pantry found in their home stocked with more snacks.
Suffice it to say the Kardashian West fridge(s) stays stocked.
This story was originally published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 8:34 a.m. PST.
