What's Inside Kim Kardashian's Fridge May Baffle You

Got milk?

Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram shows the mogul rocking her SKIMS cotton collection. The post served as an announcement for the restock of the minimalist line, but people are paying less attention to the product restock announcement and more to the equally minimalist fridge behind her.

In the shot, Kardashian is sporting a grey cotton bra and matching pants from her cozy line and is standing in front of an open fridge. What has fans laughing is the fact that the nearly empty fridge is only stocked with various milk brands and what appears to be a jug of lemonade.

The mother of four is also grabbing a bowl out of the kitchen appliance in the photo, but even that appears to be empty. Directly next to her milk fridge is yet another nearly bare fridge, this one stocked with various bottled water brands.

"SKIMS cotton collection is restocked at SKIMS.COM," she wrote in her caption.