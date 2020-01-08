Joe Giudice Admits to "Tons of Mistakes" In Birthday Tribute to Daughter Gia

There is no bond stronger than a dad and his daughter.

Joe Giudice is ringing in 2020 as a free man and he has a lot to celebrate. The reality TV star wrote a touching post for his daughter Gia Giudice to celebrate her 19th birthday, and he couldn't help to reflect on all the good times and the bad times. He loves his daughter, but admits things weren't always easy and he made a few mistakes along the way.

"These past years as your dad have been the hardest to watch you grow into your own person. honestly the longest years I have ever experienced to be away from all your success!" He shared with a video with family photos. "I have made tons of mistakes so far. Though my birthday gift to you, I will shower you with love my first born, our special bond has never stopped and I thank you."