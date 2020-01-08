Joe Giudice Admits to "Tons of Mistakes" In Birthday Tribute to Daughter Gia

Instagram
There is no bond stronger than a dad and his daughter.
Joe Giudice is ringing in 2020 as a free man and he has a lot to celebrate. The reality TV star wrote a touching post for his daughter Gia Giudice to celebrate her 19th birthday, and he couldn't help to reflect on all the good times and the bad times. He loves his daughter, but admits things weren't always easy and he made a few mistakes along the way.
"These past years as your dad have been the hardest to watch you grow into your own person. honestly the longest years I have ever experienced to be away from all your success!" He shared with a video with family photos. "I have made tons of mistakes so far. Though my birthday gift to you, I will shower you with love my first born, our special bond has never stopped and I thank you."
"I am always trying to be the best dad I can be because you, my little girl, you are the best daughter I could ever ask for," he continued. "For this, I will always spoil you for all the years to come. Happy birthday, you will always be daddy's little girl. Forever grateful."
Joe recently reunited with Gia and his other three daughters Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice over the holidays after not seeing them since November. He captured the moment of their arrival on his Instagram. "They are so cute so happy," he captioned a video greeting them at the airport.
It has been a trying year for Joe who it was announced separated from wife Teresa Giudice after more than 20 years together. "Teresa and Joe's marriage is completely over," an insider told E! News. "Teresa is in no rush to file for divorce, but their relationship is done."
Neither couple has commented publicly on the split news, but Joe did recently share a throwback photo with his wife during happier days. "When we were young," he captioned a grainy photo of the two during a night out. These two never fail to surprise the world, so who knows what 2020 has in store for them.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM