Proof Blue Ivy Is Growing Up to Be Just Like Mom Beyoncé

Like mother, like daughter...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter recently turned 8 and is growing up to be just like her mother, especially when it comes to her physical appearance; while many fans are argue that she started off resembling her dad most, many have said in recent years that she has grown to look more and more like Bey. In addition, Blue has consistently showcased fashion-forward looks, thanks to her mom's influence. In fact, the two have formed their own coordinating style.
Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles shared a never-before-seen photo of the child on Tuesday, showing the little girl sporting straightened hair and a stylish school outfit; a long sleeve orange top with shoulder cut-outs over a cherry-print gray skirt and a printed pink backpack.
Last week, Megan Thee Stallion posted pics of Bey and Blue twinning together while posing with her at a photo booth at what appeared to be a New Year's Eve party.
See more pics of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy twinning over the years.
Instagram / Mathew Knowles
Birthday Girl
Mathew Knowles posted this photo of his granddaughter on her eighth birthday.
Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion
Happy 2020
Blue, Bey and Megan Thee Stallion pose inside a photo booth at a New Year's Eve party.
ABC
Studio Time
The two stars sit in the studio together to work on "Brown Skin Girl."
ABC
Play Time
The triple threat and her daughter have some fun with drums.
ABC
A Ride in the Sky
The mother and daughter took a helicopter ride together for a music video shoot.
ABC
Matching Mother and Daughter
The two adorably coordinated with matching pink outfits, sunglasses and drinks.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Legends Only
Donning bespoke (and coordinating!) Alexander McQueen designs, the pair hits the red carpet for The Lion King's World Premiere.
Instagram
Come Sail Away
While enjoying a getaway to Cannes, Beyoncé (in Ritch Erani sandals) and Jay-Z took their daughter sailing. And yes, there was time to capture a family photo.
Instagram; Getty Images
Like Mother, Like Daughter
"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," Tina Knowles Lawson wrote on Instagram.
Instagram
Dancing Duo
How cute do Bey and her mini-me's coordinating white dresses look on the dance floor?
www.beyonce.com
Bikini Buddies
Like mama, like Blue! The mother-daughter duo match in python-print one pieces.
Instagram
Busy Beys
You'll often find these two buzzing about with matching accessories (even if they are snazzy bee stickers).
Instagram
Football Fans
Guess we know which college football team they're rooting for this season—University of Texas!
Beyonce.com
Jacket Jazz
Neither Bey nor Blue can resist a chic black blazer.
Cliff Watts/beyonce.com
Baby It's Déjà Vu
True, everyone dressed in white for Solange's wedding. But Bey and Blue took their mini-me style a step further, with coordinating V-neck dresses and matching tongue-out smirks.
Instagram
Shady Ladies
The pair sport coordinating circle shades while taking time to floss.
Beyonce.com
Duck Face Duo
These two have mastered the old selfie staple.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM