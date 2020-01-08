Michael B. Jordan Has, At Long Last, Moved Out of His Parents House

Moving on up!

On Wednesday, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he's no longer living with his parents during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. For years, the 32-year-old actor's folks had been his roommates in his California home and told host Ellen DeGeneres that he was surprised by his parents' reaction to him moving out.

"It happened!" Michael exclaimed. "It's good. It's nice. I'm pretty sure they saged the entire house when I left. Like, they lit incense and bleached it down and got rid of all of me and then I got a place."

Despite the recent move, the Black Panther star assured the daytime host that his family's tight-knit relationship is still very much intact.

"Yeah, we're close enough," he said of the distance between the two houses. "You know, driving, Sunday dinner. Mom and dad, they cook. I'm close enough that, yeah, we can get there. But I'm still, like, 20 minutes away, which is good."