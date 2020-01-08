Michael B. Jordan Has, At Long Last, Moved Out of His Parents House

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Wed., Jan. 8, 2020
Moving on up!
On Wednesday, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he's no longer living with his parents during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. For years, the 32-year-old actor's folks had been his roommates in his California home and told host Ellen DeGeneres that he was surprised by his parents' reaction to him moving out.
"It happened!" Michael exclaimed. "It's good. It's nice. I'm pretty sure they saged the entire house when I left. Like, they lit incense and bleached it down and got rid of all of me and then I got a place."
Despite the recent move, the Black Panther star assured the daytime host that his family's tight-knit relationship is still very much intact.
"Yeah, we're close enough," he said of the distance between the two houses. "You know, driving, Sunday dinner. Mom and dad, they cook. I'm close enough that, yeah, we can get there. But I'm still, like, 20 minutes away, which is good."
Switching gears, the duo also discussed Michael's upcoming film Just Mercy, where he plays real-life civil rights lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson. In the film, the Creed actor takes on the case of death row prisoner Walter McMillian (played by Jamie Foxx), who is falsely convicted of murder.
"It's so timely," he said. "It takes place 30 years ago, but it could have been yesterday…That's what made me really want to get behind this project and put it on the biggest platform possible to get as many people to see this thing because it's a human thing at this point, you know? It's the humanity element of it all."
"The kind of reputation and stigma that's been put on black and brown people, you know, in this world—especially in this country—is unfair," he continued. "And, you know, they say slavery ended, but it just evolved over time. And we have to change the narrative."
Later in the show, Michael and Ellen were joined by Bryan, who couldn't help but rave over the Friday Night Lights alum's performance in the movie.
"First of all, he is so talented and he is so gifted," he gushed. "But he is also deeply committed to these issues. And when I met him, that gave me so much confidence about this…And he was so committed to doing things right. He worked super hard."
He continued, "There's a choreography to being in the court. He got all of that down. He really focused and he wanted to do everything authentic. And I said, ‘That's so great, Michael. I appreciate that.'"
When asked if he was excited that Michael would be portraying him, Bryan joked, "I had to tell everybody, ‘You know, Michael B. Jordan is playing me—but it's the young me, so don't think I'm that vain."
He later added, "The one area where we don't have to be authentic, you can keep the Black Panther-Creed body when you play me. I don't need you to go on a lawyer diet."
Watch Michael rejoice over not living with his parents anymore and talk Just Mercy in the videos above!
Just Mercy hits theaters on January 10.
