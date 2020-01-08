Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Will Grace the 2020 Grammys With a Performance Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are stepping out of their Voice chairs and onto the 2020 Grammys stage.

Shelton announced on Wednesday morning that he and his love will perform their new song "Nobody But You" together at music's biggest night on Sunday, Jan. 26.

As the country crooner shared on Instagram, "Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I'd want to share this year's @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!"

Stefani reposted Shelton's photo and said, "@blakeshelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this! #yesplease #myfavoritecountrysinger #nobodybutyou."

The Recording Academy announced on Twitter that Lizzo, Billie Eilishand Aerosmithwill also be performing at the award ceremony.

"Nobody But You" is the couple's duet from Shelton's latest album God's Country. The titular song from the album is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. And if the love song's lyrics are any indication of what their performance will be like, then fans of the musical pair are in for quite the passionate show.

In the song, Shelton and Stefani profess their undying love for each other, saying it's incomparable to anything else they've felt.