Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pic Ahead of Stormi's 2nd Birthday

Instagram
Remember how Kylie Jennerkept her pregnancy a secret for an entire nine months?
As many will recall, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul managed to keep her growing baby bump under the radar for the duration of her pregnancy, which meant plenty of pics of her in sweatsuits and baggy tees. It was only when Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1 that the mom felt comfortable revealing a few intimate moments from the days she spent in relative seclusion.
And even then, the 22-year-old shared very few baby bump pics. In the past two years, she's shared a handful but none are quite as revealing as Kylie's latest Instagram post. In the close-up photo, the then-expectant mom posed in a black crop top and a pair of burgundy sweat pants while cradling her belly. She captioned the never-before-seen pic, "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl. I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."
Big sis Khloe Kardashian commented with numerous heart emojis, while family friend Luka Sabbat joked, "For a second I was like hold on..."
In the coming weeks, Kylie will likely be rolling out plenty of Stormi-themed content in honor of the little one's 2nd birthday.
What fans are most excited for, however, is for Kylie and Stormi to release their first-ever collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics. On her Instagram, the mom showed off Stormi picking out colors from an array of swatches, in addition to a photo of the 1-year-old posing in front of a piece of paper that read "Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Day Collection 2020."
And not only does Stormi have her collaboration to look forward to, there's also the highly-anticipated birthday party on the calendar. Kylie hasn't said much about her plans for the toddler's birthday, but she did reveal Mindy Weiss is responsible for the party planning, which means they're sparing no expense for Stormi's bash.
Last year, Kylie and Travis Scott threw her an Astroworld themed party, so the pressure's on. Perhaps this time around, mom and dad will hire the Trolls to party with Stormi and her friends as they did for Christmas?
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE