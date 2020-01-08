GLAAD Media Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 6:00 AM
Awards season will still be going strong in the spring, thanks to the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards.
Come April 16, Hollywood's biggest and brightest will sashay across the red carpet in their fiercest fashion. But aside from the fabulous style we'll see at the star-studded ceremony, this year's GLAAD Media Awards are chock-full of wonderful nominees.
Shows such as Pose, Queer Eye, Schitt's Creek, Euphoria, When They See Us and Watchmen are just a few of the series up for an award at the fanciful affair. Additionally, acclaimed movies like Booksmart, Bombshell and Rocketman are also vying for a trophy.
Netflix earned the most nominations this year, with a total of 15. HBO is just behind with 8 nominations.
As if that weren't exciting enough, GLAAD has reinstated the category: Outstanding Broadway Production. According to a press release shared with E! News, the ceremony is celebrating the increased LGBTQ inclusion and storytelling on Broadway.
So without further ado, take a look at the complete list of nominations below:
Outstanding Film - Wide Release
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)
Downton Abbey (Focus Features)
Judy (Roadside Attractions)
Rocketman (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Film - Limited Release
Adam (Wolfe Releasing)
Brittany Runs a Marathon (Amazon Studios)
End of the Century (The Cinema Guild)
The Heiresses (1844 Entertainment)
Kanarie (Breaking Glass Pictures)
Pain & Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (NEON)
Rafiki (Film Movement)
Socrates (Breaking Glass Pictures)
This Is Not Berlin (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
Outstanding Documentary
5B (RYOT Films)
Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)
Leitis in Waiting (PBS)
State of Pride (YouTube)
Wig (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series
Batwoman (The CW)
Billions (Showtime)
Euphoria (HBO)
Killing Eve (AMC)
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)
The Politician (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Shadowhunters (Freeform)
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
Supergirl (The CW)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Dear White People (Netflix)
Dickinson (Apple TV+)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Sex Education (Netflix)
Superstore (NBC)
Vida (Starz)
Work in Progress (Showtime)
Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)
"Love" Drunk History (Comedy Central)
"Murdered at a Bad Address" Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
"Spontaneous Combustion" Easy (Netflix)
"This Extraordinary Being" Watchmen (HBO)
"Two Doors Down" Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)
Outstanding TV Movie
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
Let It Snow (Netflix)
Rent: Live (FOX)
Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (Lifetime)
Outstanding Limited Series
Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
The Red Line (CBS)
Tales of the City (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Years & Years (HBO)
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)
The Bravest Knight (Hulu)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)
The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
"Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone" Arthur (PBS)
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
Steven Universe: The Movie (Cartoon Network)
"A Tale of Two Nellas" Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)
Twelve Forever (Netflix)
Outstanding Reality Program
Are You the One? (MTV)
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
I Am Jazz (TLC)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Outstanding Music Artist
Adam Lambert, Velvet: Side A (More is More/Empire)
Brittany Howard, Jaime (ATO)
Kevin Abstract, ARIZONA BABY (Question Everything/RCA)
Kim Petras, Clarity (Bunhead)
King Princess, Cheap Queen (Zelig/Columbia Records)
Lil Nas X, 7 (Columbia)
Melissa Etheridge, The Medicine Show (ME Records/Concord)
Mika, My Name Is Michael Holbrook (Casablanca/Republic Records)
Tegan and Sara, Hey, I'm Just Like You (Sire)
Young M.A, Herstory in the Making (M.A Music/3D)
Outstanding Comic Book
The Avant-Guards, written by Carly Usdin (BOOM! Studios)
Bloom, written by Kevin Panetta (First Second)
Crowded, written by Christopher Sebela (Image Comics)
Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, written by Mariko Tamaki (DC Comics)
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, written by Mariko Tamaki (First Second)
Liebestrasse, written by Greg Lockard (ComiXology Originals)
Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)
Runaways, written by Rainbow Rowell (Marvel Comics)
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Simon Spurrier (Marvel Comics)
The Wicked + Divine, written by Kieron Gillen (Image Comics)
Outstanding Video Game
Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)
Borderlands 3 (2K Games)
The Outer Worlds (Private Division)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Skybound Entertainment)
Outstanding Broadway Production
Choir Boy, by Tarell Alvin McCraney
The Inheritance, by Matthew Lopez
Jagged Little Pill, book by Diablo Cody, lyrics by Alanis Morissette, music by Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard
Slave Play, by Jeremy O. Harris
What the Constitution Means to Me, by Heidi Schreck
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode
"Billy Porter Serves Cataract Realness, Fashion, and Tonys" The View (ABC)
"Ellen Meets Inspiring Mormon Valedictorian" The Ellen Show (Syndicated/Telepictures Productions)
"Jacob Tobia - Promoting a ‘Gender-Chill' Exploration of Identity with ‘Sissy'" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
"Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She's An Onion With All Sorts of Layers" The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
"Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women" A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)
Outstanding TV Journalism – News Magazine
"ABC News Pride Day" (WABC-TV/ABC News)
"All Her Sons" CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
"Am I Next? Gay and Targeted in Chechnya" Nightline (ABC)
"Am I Next? Trans and Targeted" Nightline (ABC)
"Rainbow Railroad" 60 Minutes (CBS)
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
"Black and Trans in Texas" Vice News Tonight (HBO)
"Don Lemon to Kevin Hart: Walking away right now is your choice" CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)
Outstanding Newspaper Article
"L.G.B.T.Q. Community Finds ‘Sense of Home' in the Bronx" by Rick Rojas (The New York Times)
"Military Reports No Discharges Under Trans Ban — But Advocates Have Doubts" by Chris Johnson (Washington Blade)
"Nearly 4 Million LGBTQ People Live in Rural America, and 'Everything is not bias and awful'" by Susan Miller (USA Today)
"Texas Leads the Nation in Transgender Murders. After the Latest Attack, the Dallas Trans Community Asks Why" by Lauren McGaughy (The Dallas Morning News)
"Trump Pledged to End the HIV Epidemic. San Francisco Could Get There First" by Maria L. La Ganga (Los Angeles Times)
"Laverne Cox: We exist, we deserve human rights" Up with David Gura (MSNBC)
"One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg" The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)
"Ryan Russell Reveals His Truth" ESPN (ESPN)
Outstanding Magazine Article
"2019 Sportsperson of the Year: Megan Rapinoe" by Jenny Vrentas (Sports Illustrated)
"In Her Element: Geena Rocero" by Geena Rocero (Playboy)
"Indya Moore Just Wants to Be Free" by Jada Yuan (ELLE)
"Mayor Pete Buttigieg's Unlikely, Untested, Unprecedented Presidential Campaign" by Charlotte Alter (TIME)
"The Trans Obituaries Project" by Raquel Willis (OUT)
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
Advocate
Billboard
Entertainment Weekly
OUT
Variety
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article
"Finding the Truth About Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports" [series] by Cyd Zeigler, Dawn Ennis (Outsports.com)
"How a New Class of Trans Male Actors Are Changing the Face of Television" by Trish Bendix (TIME.com)
"'This time is real': Taiwan Counts Down to Asia's First Same-Sex Weddings" by Beh Lih Yi (Openlynews.com)
"Trump Administration to LGBT Couples: Your ‘Out of Wedlock' Kids Aren't Citizens" by Scott Bixby (TheDailyBeast.com)
"When Transgender Travelers Walk Into Scanners, Invasive Searches Sometimes Wait on the Other Side" by Lucas Waldron, Brenda Medina (ProPublica.org)
Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia
"Between Two Homes: The LGBTQ+ Refugees America Left Behind" by Judah Robinson (NowThis)
"LGBTQ+ Community Debates the Meaning of ‘Queer,' Military Bans, & More" by Arielle Duhaime-Ross (VICE)
"The Life Threatening Dangers Of Gay Conversion Therapy" by Grace Baldridge (Refinery29)
"Sound On: Community, Representation and Identity" by Terron Moore and Rakhee Jethwa (MTV News)
"Stonewall 50: The Revolution" produced by Sekiya Dorsett, Brooke Sopelsa, Elizabeth Kuhr, Shahrzad Elghanayan, Wesley Oliver, Tim Fitzsimmons (NBC OUT and Nightly Films)
Outstanding Blog
Gays with Kids
JoeMyGod
My Fabulous Disease
Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
TransGriot
Special Recognition
Special (Netflix)
Karen Ocamb, news editor, Los Angeles Blade
Mark Segal, founder and publisher, Philadelphia Gay News
