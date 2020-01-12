How to Watch the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on TV and Online

Next stop? The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards!

After one helluva Golden Globes, the stars continue chugging along the campaign trail at tonight's Critics Choice Awards. Now in its 25th year, the annual ceremony recognizes the best in both television and film. Keep scrolling for all the must-know details on the big show.

Who is hosting the Critics' Choice Awards?

Taye Diggs, but of course! He's returning to the stage after emceeing the 2019 event.

When are the Critics' Choice Awards and what time do they start?

The Critics' Choice Awards kick off tonight, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. EST/PST sharp on The CW, so plan your watch party accordingly.

Where are the Critics' Choice Awards held?

Your favorite A-listers will gather inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the ceremony.

