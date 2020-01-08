4 Looks Inspired by Red Carpet Trends

by Alanna Onanian | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 9:04 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
The first major award show of the year has come and gone, and with it we saw tons of celebrities gracing the red carpet with stunning looks.
Want to feel glamorous without strutting the carpet yourself? Look no further because we've rounded up some of our favourite pieces from PrettyLittleThing, all inspired by our favourite red carpet trends of 2020.
Take a look below:
Trend #1: Ornate Sleeveless Top with Sleek White Bottoms
This was one of our favourite looks on the red carpet, and it's super easy to recreate!
Buy Now: BLACK ORIENTAL JACQUARD STRAPPY BANDEAU TOP, £13.00, and WHITE BONDED SCUBA PLEATED EXTREME WIDE LEG TROUSERS, £18.00
Trend #2: Jewel-tone Navy
Nothing says sexy and sophisticated like a this gorgeous blue hue. We saw lots of this on the red carpet so expect this to be a theme for 2020!
Trend #3: Emerald Satin
Make a statement in this piece that screams "luxury." The celebs were all about this stunning colour on the carpet.
Buy Now: EMERALD GREEN BONDED SATIN BARDOT PLEATED DETAIL MIDI DRESS, £15.00
Trend #4: Black Sequins
Can you say classic? Black sequins are usually a staple at red carpet events and there is a clear reason why.
To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?