4 Looks Inspired by Red Carpet Trends

The first major award show of the year has come and gone, and with it we saw tons of celebrities gracing the red carpet with stunning looks.

Want to feel glamorous without strutting the carpet yourself? Look no further because we've rounded up some of our favourite pieces from PrettyLittleThing, all inspired by our favourite red carpet trends of 2020.

Take a look below:

plt red carpet trends

Trend #1: Ornate Sleeveless Top with Sleek White Bottoms

This was one of our favourite looks on the red carpet, and it's super easy to recreate!

Buy Now: BLACK ORIENTAL JACQUARD STRAPPY BANDEAU TOP, £13.00, and WHITE BONDED SCUBA PLEATED EXTREME WIDE LEG TROUSERS, £18.00

plt red carpet trends

Trend #2: Jewel-tone Navy

Nothing says sexy and sophisticated like a this gorgeous blue hue. We saw lots of this on the red carpet so expect this to be a theme for 2020!

Buy Now: NAVY BONDED LACE TIERED MAXI DRESS, £43.00

plt red carpet trends

Trend #3: Emerald Satin

Make a statement in this piece that screams "luxury." The celebs were all about this stunning colour on the carpet.

Buy Now: EMERALD GREEN BONDED SATIN BARDOT PLEATED DETAIL MIDI DRESS, £15.00

plt red carpet trends

Trend #4: Black Sequins

Can you say classic? Black sequins are usually a staple at red carpet events and there is a clear reason why.

Buy Now: MAYA BLACK SEQUIN FISHTAIL MAXI DRESS, £34.00

To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

