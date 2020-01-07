Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Makes Shocking Claim About His Rumored New Girlfriend

She's got a bone to pick.

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman lost his wife Beth Chapman in June of 2019 after a grueling cancer battle. Recently, there have been rumors swirling of a new lady in Dog's life. While the star has yet to confirm any new romances, his daughter is convinced that his rumored new girlfriend is a little shadier than she would like.

In a rant on Twitter, Lyssa Chapman revealed that her fathers alleged girlfriend dated her brother first. "If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ?" She asked her followers in a tweet. "If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho."

Lyssa continued her tweet storm and responded to fans claiming she has no right to meddle in her fathers love life.