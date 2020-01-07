Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Makes Shocking Claim About His Rumored New Girlfriend

She's got a bone to pick. 

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman lost his wife Beth Chapman in June of 2019 after a grueling cancer battle. Recently, there have been rumors swirling of a new lady in Dog's life. While the star has yet to confirm any new romances, his daughter is convinced that his rumored new girlfriend is a little shadier than she would like. 

In a rant on Twitter, Lyssa Chapman revealed that her fathers alleged girlfriend dated her brother first. "If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ?" She asked her followers in a tweet. "If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho." 

Lyssa continued her tweet storm and responded to fans claiming she has no right to meddle in her fathers love life. 

"My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty," she wrote. "But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this." While Dog hasn't reacted to the claims, he did post a picture on his Instagram with the woman in question, who is apparently his and his late wife's assistant Moon Angell. "Thank you MOON !!!!" He wrote alongside a photo of the two smiling happily. 

Dog has been very open about his grieving process with his late wife and took to social media in October of last year to celebrate what would have been her 52nd birthday. "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain," he wrote. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

