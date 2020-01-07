We Bet You Can't Remember What Each Bachelor and Bachelorette's Real-Life Job Was

Did you know Peter Weber isn't the first Bachelor to fly the friendly skies?

While Monday night's premiere of The Bachelor included many, many, many references to Peter's (aka Pilot Pete) real-life job as a commercial pilot (for Delta, in case you were wondering), he isn't the first leading man whose held the job title. But Peter is the first lead in the franchise's recent seasons whose IRL day job as actually mattered, with the job titles given to some of the contestants in their chyrons often serving as jokes (see: chicken enthusiast, hipster, tickle monster, etc.). And let's be honest, most of the chyrons in this era of the show should read "aspiring Instagram influencer."

The refreshing focus on Peter's day job got us wondering about all of the previous Bachelor and Bachelorette's IRL 9-to-5s before they became the most eligible reality TV star/professional card-carrying member of Bachelor Nation. Our findings? Pretty shocking/surprising!