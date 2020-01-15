See the Best Dresses to Ever Grace the SAG Awards Red Carpet

Lights, camera... fashion!

If you need to bring on the drama, the SAG Awards are the perfect place to do so.

The annual ceremony is all about celebrating the best of the best in acting, so it makes sense that Hollywood's biggest stars would slip into dazzling, daring and dramatic designs that are deserving of their own award.

In fact, it's one of the few red carpets during awards season where being theatrical and playful in both fashion and beauty is encouraged.

Case in point: Janelle Monáe made the red carpet her runway at the 2017 affair when she donned a show-stopping Chanel dress that was full of dainty lace, larger-than-life floral designs and mixed patterns. As if her fun and flirty number was eye-catching enough, she opted for an equally stylish updo, which was adorned with sparkly floral jewel accessories.

Of course, others have taken an Old-Hollywood glam approach that still brings on the wow factor. Like Jennifer Garner, who lit up the star-studded ceremony in 2013 wearing a glitzy and glimmering gold strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta.