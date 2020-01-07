BTS Announces New Comeback Album And The Internet Is Losing Its Mind

ARMYs, listen up: There's a new BTS album on the way.

On Tuesday, the fan-favorite K-Pop band, which is made up of members V: The Series, Jungkook, Jimin, Jim, SUGA, RM and J-Hope, announced that its comeback album Map of the Soul: 7 will drop on February 21, marking the "Heartbeat" hitmakers' first album in two years. BTS' parent company Big Hit Entertainment shared the exciting news with fans via Weverse, where it unveiled the album's name, release date and pre-order date.

"BTS MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 will be released on Friday, February 21. Pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of our ARMY."

Details regarding Map of the Soul: 7's track list are still under wraps, but that didn't stop the news from nearly breaking the internet. BTS fans have been taking to Twitter to celebrate the band's return, turning #7isComing into a trending hashtag.