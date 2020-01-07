Kris Jenner's Family Just Got a Little Bigger Thanks to Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 10:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kris Jenner, Puppy, Dog, Pets

Instagram

Meet the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family: Bridgette!

Kris Jenner has an adorable new rescue puppy, and it's all thanks to her famous friends. The momager took to her Instagram Story overnight to introduce her fans to her new furry friend, which appeared to be a standard poodle puppy. In her message to followers, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star thanked Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi and Chrissy Teigen for playing a role in Bridgette's rescue.

"Welcome to the fam Bridgette!" Kris wrote alongside a video of the new pup. "Thank you @theellenshow @portiaderossi @chrissyteigen and @wagmorepets for making us aware of the abandoned puppies."

The reality star and businesswoman also added the hashtags #rescue and #love.

"Hey cutie," Kris can be heard saying in the video as the dog played in her yard. "Welcome to the fam!"

Kylie Jenner also shared a super sweet video with Bridgette on her Instagram Story.

"You're so cute!" Kylie gushed as the pup yawned in her arms. "Oh!"

Photos

Celebrity Pets on Instagram

It was just days ago that Chrissy and husband John Legend welcomed a new pup into their home, with the help of Ellen.

"Welcome to the family, petey!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family. this little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!"

Ellen and Portia rescued a puppy themselves back in September, a standard poodle named Mrs. Wallis Browning. Since that time, the celebs have been big advocates of the Wagmor organization and all that they do for animals.

You can learn more about the Wagmor organization HERE.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kris Jenner , Ellen DeGeneres , Chrissy Teigen , Pets , , Kardashian News , Apple News , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.