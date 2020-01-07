Pamela Smart Sits Down With 20/20 After 3 Decades Behind Bars for New "Tainted Love" Special

Pamela Smart seemed to have it all with new husband Gregg. Until she didn't. Now, after three decades in prison convicted on charges related to her husband's murder, she's speaking to 20/20 for a new special, "Tainted Love, Murder & Pamela Smart."
The two-hour installment details the series of events surrounding Gregg's murder that eventually led authorities to make several arrests and charge Pamela with being an accomplice to first-degree murder. Pamela's trial was one of the first in US history to be broadcast on television from start to finish. Now, three decades later, Pamela still maintains her innocence and in a new interview with Juju Chang, she reveals all about that night Gregg was killed and ow she could have a new chance at freedom.
"My name is Pamela Smart. I've been incarcerated for 29 years. I have bene portrayed as ‘ice princess,' ‘black widow,' and a ‘killer,' and none of those things could be further from the truth," Smart says in the exclusive preview above.
The trailer above features Chang talking to Smart about her affair with a 16-year-old boy, admitting she crossed a line when she was 22 year old and involved with the teenager. Now, the admitted killers are out of prison, but Smart remains behind bars. "We all wondered what it would be like to meet this woman, a woman that a jury was convinced had masterminded her husband's murder," Chang says in the video above. "Turns out there is one thing Pam Smart can do today that could give her that chance to get out of jail."
The trailer promises new details and interviews with people surrounding the case. Linda Wojas, Pamela's mother; Mark Sisti, Pamela's attorney; and Paul Maggiotto, former New Hampshire assistant attorney general who prosecuted Pamela's case, are interviewed for the special, as is Nancy Grace. Diane Sawyer's old interviews with Smart will also be included.
"Tainted Love, Murder & Pamela Smart" airs on 20/20 on Friday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. on ABC.