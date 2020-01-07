Khloe Kardashian Slams "Vile Hate" After Being Accused of Wearing Fur

BACKGRID
Do not come for her!
Khloe Kardashian got into a slight argument with a fan online after being accused of wearing fur. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to help raise awareness for the current fires in Australia and urged her followers to take action against the tragedies taking place their. "Almost 15 million hectares burnt, 1400 homes destroyed, and 500 million animals have been killed by brushfires in Australia," she posted over a drawing of the fires with a firefighter hugging animals. "The world needs to wake up."
Unfortunately, one fan called out Khloe for what she considered hypocrisy and posted a photo of Khloe's post with a picture of her Cruella DeVil Halloween costume where she is wearing what looks to be a fur coat. Khloe was quick to chime in about the perceived wrongdoing and called out the fan for lying.
"I am wearing a Halloween costume. It's not real fur," she wrote in a comment. "But keep spreading your vile hate instead of focusing on real issues. Why must people assume and attack others so quickly? You have some clear frustrations darling and they are completely misdirected. My advice to you would be, don't attack people in general. But if you choose to waste your energy on attacking a complete stranger, then at least know all of your information prior. Happy 2020."
Things quickly escalated when the fan responded with screenshots of the designer of the stole who seemingly confirmed that it was real leather. "Why all the lies @khloekardashian?" The fan asked. "This is your stole's designer's post proving this is real fur!"
Khloe has since deleted her comments and blocked the user from seeing her account. Khloe is only here for the positive vibes!
