Vanderpump Rules' New Cast Members Tease "Some Messiness" in Season 8

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo tonight, and with the start of season 8 comes a handful of new faces, new relationships and, of course, new drama.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, freshman cast members Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan and Brett Ciprioni tell viewers what to expect from the reality series' latest installment.

"Emotions, some messiness," teases Dayna, the TomTom hostess and soon-to-be SUR employee whose complicated dynamic with Max, TomTom's General Manager, is introduced during the show's recently-released first look preview (they slept together).

"I think when you get a bunch of hot people together and a bunch of people that are all really cool and you all work under the same umbrella, things are bound to happen," she explains. "Like, it's just organically what went on, you know?"

Exactly how the pair's interpersonal relationship pans out is still unclear for the time being, but Boyens says he and Kathan are "fine now" and agrees season 8 will feature "a lot of emotions being poured out" onscreen.