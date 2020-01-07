Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make First Public Appearance Since November

SplashNews.com
Back to business!
On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Canada House in London, marking their first royal engagement of the new year. The royals have spent the past six weeks in Canada with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 8 months, for some "private family time." Their last royal outing took place in November, where the couple joined Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family at a Remembrance Day event.
Dressed in an elegant camel Stella McCartney double-breasted coat, the new mom looked effortlessly chic as she greeted fans and made her way inside the building. She paired the trendy statement piece with a satin brown midi skirt, a brown turtleneck sweater and Jimmy Choo's Romy pumps in Oxid Velvet, which she wore while visiting Belfast back in February 2018.
As for her accessories, Meghan opted for her favorite Kismet by Milka Dangle Full Circles Bracelet, which she has donned on several occasions.
While at Canada House, Meghan and Harry had tea with Janice Charette, who is the High Commissioner in Canada to the United Kingdom. and works to support the partnership between the countries. They also thanked her staff for "the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received" during their trip. The Duke and Duchess also attended a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati in the Canadian gallery.
Back in March, Meghan and Harry visited Canada House to celebrate Commonwealth Day. At the time, the Duchess was about six months pregnant, who was born on May 6.
Despite their recent hiatus, Meghan and Harry have been active on social media. They shared their Christmas card in December, which featured a sweet snapshot of the new family of three under their Christmas tree. To ring in 2020, they posted a slideshow of images from their favorite moments of 2019, including an adorable pic of Harry holding baby Archie.
Most recently, they showed their support to the victims of Australia's bushfires with a heartfelt message: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months."
