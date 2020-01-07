Why America's Got Talent: The Champions Contestant Angelina Jordan Goes Barefoot on Stage

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 7:50 AM
Angelina Jordan is one step closer to being crowned a champion—again. The America's Got Talent: The Champions contestant, who originally won season six of Norske Talenter, took to the stage in the season two premiere of NBC's reality competition and was sent through with a Golden Buzzer courtesy of Heidi Klum.
"It was just amazing," Jordan said about receiving the buzzer. "I cried immediately."
In a video posted after her Golden Buzzer, Jordan revealed why she performs barefoot. "When I was around 6 years old, I see this little girl around my age. I gave my shoes to her because she had scars on her feet, and it was really cold. So, whenever I'm on the stage I'm always reminded about all the children who don't have any parents, clothes and shoes. She's always in my heart."
Jordan performed the Queen hit song "Bohemian Rhapsody" and left the judges, including Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon stunned.
In her package before performing, Jordan said she's always wanted to sing for Cowell—and impress him. Safe to say she did just that.
"This was an amazing performance," Cowell told her.
See what happened to the rest of the episode one performers below.
America's Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
