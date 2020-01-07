Ashley Graham and Shay Mitchell Give An Honest Look at Depression During Pregnancy

"Because here I am, I'm pregnant and it's not like I was trying to get pregnant or I wasn't trying. It just happened so it was a surprise," she continued. "Then all of the sudden my emotions, my mind, my body, things that I always had control over are now totally out of whack. I can't talk to anybody about it, my husband doesn't understand but he's trying to be as supportive as possible. My mom is like, 'Oh you'll be fine.' I think I was spiraling a little bit and I was crying a lot."

All of these feelings seem all too familiar for Shay who experienced similar things during her pregnancy. "I mean every single thing that you just said is exactly what I went through. My mom said the same thing, and I'd be crying to her and she'd be like, 'You're just emotional, it's just the hormones.' And okay cool it might be, but you don't want to hear that. Like, yes it is, if it is the hormones I'm still feeling that way. It doesn't take away from this feeling, and it's completely isolating."

Shay also shared how her emotions coupled with the pain of her previous miscarriage only added to her feelings of distress. "Because of the experience I'd gone through before with the miscarriage, I didn't want to tell my closest friends that I was pregnant this time because the thought of having to go back to them after and being like, 'It didn't happen this time again," was really a painful thought for me. So I just thought I'll keep it to myself for as long as possible...It was just really lonely."