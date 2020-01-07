It Looks Like The Bachelor's Hannah Brown Drama Is Just Beginning for Peter Weber

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 6:21 AM
Every season is the most dramatic season of The Bachelor/The Bachelorette—ever—but could Peter Weber's turn handing out the roses truly be the show's most jaw-dropping yet?
"Before you do what you're about to do. There is something you should know," host Chris Harrison tells Peter in a promo for the new season.
"What?" a shocked Peter asks.
"There is something I just found out. All of us just found out," Harrison says.
"Oh my god," Peter says.
"I'm not sure how all of this ends, so I just wanted to give you a heads up," the host says as he and Peter stand in the desert somewhere, on what looks like the finale.
"I feel like I'm going to pass out right now," Peter says. And then later, on a bed, "It's just, like, the last thing that I needed to hear."
And then comes Harrison's voiceover, promising drama. "This season of The Bachelor is an unbelievable journey like you've never seen before," he says.
But before whatever goes down in the desert happens, Peter, and the contestants trying to win his heart, have to deal with the fallout of Hannah Brown's arrival. A promo for week two of The Bachelor features contestants going all in with the water works.
"I'm fighting for my chance to be here and I'm fighting for love and, like, I'm going to do what I have to do," Mykenna says in the trailer through tears.
She's not the only one upset about Hannah's return to the series, even if it's a brief one.
"I don't want to be here anymore. He can be with Hannah. I'm going home, I'm done," another contestant adds.
In a longer promo, Peter is seen making quite a few moves on contestants, all in exotic locations. "Crazy in love. That's the type of true love that I'm after," he says.
Click play on the videos above to see more.
The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
