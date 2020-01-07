How Jeopardy Became Appointment Television in 2020

Answer: This television game show, airing in its current incarnation of daily syndication for 35 years after first premiering in 1964, has won a record 33 Daytime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and, in the last few months, revealed itself to be one of Peak TV's must-watch shows.

Question: What is Jeopardy?

OK, so maybe we'll leave the clever clue writing to Alex Trebek's official Clue Crew, but you get the gist. And maybe you've heard your TV-obsessed friend, your adorably nerdy co-worker, or your mom talking incessantly about Jeopardy within the last year and thought to yourself, "When in the hell did this game show get so popular? And why?"

And if that had you scratching your head, then when ABC announced that they were bringing the whole thing to primetime for the first time in 30 years for a special tournament the network has dubbed JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time, gathering the game's three highest money winners in its stories history—Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer—to compete in a series of matches, the first of which airing Tuesday, Jan. 7, with the first to three taking home a cool $1 mil, you really must've been wondering what, exactly, was going on.

Well, allow us to assume the role of your TV-obsessed and adorably nerdy whoever and spell it out for you.