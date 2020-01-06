The Women Have Arrived on The Bachelor Premiere, With Hannah Brown

At this point, it's not a new year until we've seen 30 women climb out of a limousine.

The Bachelor premiered tonight, and while it's an unusual three-hour episode truly overflowing with content (that is, as of press time, not even over yet), it did not skimp on our favorite ridiculous premiere tradition. So allow us to steal you for a second while we break down the good and the bad of the night's first impressions, including the first surprise arrival of Hannah Brown.

At the very end of the other arrivals, Hannah arrived in a pretty red dress. The women inside the mansion screamed as if they were being literally murdered.

"Is she competing?!" one of them screamed.

"Is that legal?!" yelled another.

Back in the driveway, Hannah was just there to hand Peter back the wings he gave her when he arrived in his limo so many moons ago.

"When I heard that you were going to be the Bachelor, I had mixed emotions, but I when I stood where you are, you wanted to find your co-pilot, and you gave me something. And I want you to find your person, so I brought these back for you."