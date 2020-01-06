Meet Hannah Ann, Peter Weber's First Impression Rose Pick on The Bachelor

Peter Weber met numerous woman on the first night of his Bachelor experience, but one lucky lady stood out among the rest: Hannah Ann.

Like many of the other women, Hannah Ann went for a casual hug when she met the pilot, but it left her love-struck. She practically yelled, "I am in love," as she walked into the famous mansion. And it seems Peter was just as charmed by their meet-cute because she was the first kiss of the night that he initiated.

It all happened when they were talking under the gazebo and Hannah told him that she believes the greatest gift her parents gave her was an example of what a "healthy marriage" is. This obviously appealed to the family-centric bachelor since he kissed her hand.

Hannah Ann then sealed the deal by giving him a painting that she and her father made of the Rocky Mountains. After this, Peter planted a smooch on her, much to the dismay of the other women who hoped to be the one to sweep him off his feet, but better luck next time!

Check out four things to know about Hannah below: