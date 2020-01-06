Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's New Life at Home With Baby Raddix

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 6:00 PM
To kick off the year, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden shared some amazing news with fans.
On Friday, Jan. 3, the couple announced on Instagram that they had recently welcomed a baby girl into the world.
"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple shared in a post. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."
Now, a source has shared with E! News insight into the new parents' life at home with their little bundle of joy.
"The baby was born right at the end of 2019. They are home with the baby and absolutely elated," the source shared. "They wanted this for so long and so many years it's all very surreal."
Over the years, the What to Expect When You're Expecting actress has opened up on several occasions about becoming a mother and having children.
In 2012, the 47-year-old actress said, "I'm sure a lot of people would expect that I would have had a child by my age. But it's not what I've wanted out of my life thus far. We still live in a largely chauvinistic world. There's a box people put themselves in, and when you [live] outside of it, that makes them uncomfortable—they have to look at themselves and question their own choices."
In 2014, one year before she married the Good Charlotte band member, she opened up about the idea of starting a family.
"I've never said never to anything in my life. If I wanted kids, at any point in life, I would have them," she told The Telegraph at the time. "But I'm certain that if at any point I wanted a child, that child would find its way into my life [...] I can't see the future, but one thing I do know is that I'm not childless."
And that must is true as she begins a new chapter in her life and her marriage with her little one.
But of course, just as the couple has kept their romance out of the spotlight, they also wish to do the same when it comes to their daughter.
"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!," the parents added on their Instagram post announcement.
According to the source, their newborn has also met her aunt Nicole Richieand uncle Joel Madden.
The E! News source added: "[Cameron and Benji] had gone through so many different chapters and phases where they thought this would never happen. It's literally a dream come true and all very worth the wait."
