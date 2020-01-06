Timothée Chalamet Is In Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic

Timothée Chalamethas found his next big role.

E! News can confirm the star is in talks to play famed musician Bob Dylan in a biopic on the folk singer's life. The Fox Searchlight film, unofficially titled Going Electric, will be directed by Ford V. Ferrari's James Mangold. Going Electric will center around the pivotal moment when Dylan decided to make the leap from folk music to rock and roll, and the influence of his work.

And if people weren't crushing on Timothée enough as it is, then this little tidbit of information will make him dreamier than ever: "I've heard that Chalamet is already taking guitar lessons so he can familiarize himself with the acoustic and electric guitar," writes Deadline.

According to Deadline, who first reported the news, the musician himself is working closely with Mangold and the production team to create an accurate retelling of that time in his life.