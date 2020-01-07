Why Kate Middleton and Prince William's Marriage Will Never Be "Normal"

Kate Middleton and Prince Williamdo a lot of normal things, like cook dinner and drive their kids to school and walk the family dog. They've been trying to give their three young children as much of a quote-unquote normal life as possible.

But be normal themselves?

Not happening.

Not that they aren't regular, pants-on-one-leg-at-a-time kind of people, but as a unit, William and Kate—the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—can't be just like everybody else.

Which is important to remember in case you ever again witness Kate giving her husband of almost nine years the apparent brush-off, as she seemed to do during A Berry Royal Christmas with former Great British Baking Show judge Mary Berry last month.

Because just like an oven that isn't warm enough, the couple not being all that touchy-feely proves nothing.