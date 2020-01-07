5 Bikinis We're Loving From Ashley Graham's New Size-Inclusive Swimwear Line

Swimsuits For All
by Jake Thompson | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 8:00 AM
Leading size-inclusive swimwear brand, Swimsuits For All, teamed up with America's favorite supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham to unveil their newest limited-edition swimwear collection for Resort 2020. For the first time ever, Ashley is sporting her pregnancy glow and beautiful growing bump in her latest capsule collection as it showcases her journey as she prepares for her next exciting endeavor: motherhood.
"Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body, and designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit," said Ashley on the new line. "I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives."
The 11-piece tropical paradise collection features lace-up panels, plunging necklines, mixed prints and mesh underlays, retailing under $150 and ranges from sizes 4 to 24.
Here are 5 of our favorites below.
If being bright and bold are part of your new year's resolution, than this two-piece suit checks off both on your list!
Spring awakens with this gorgeous floral print Havana one piece that'll look great on your Instagram!
Showcase your silhouette with this black one piece featuring lace-up panels.
You'll be vacation-ready with this cute AF stripped Tulum string bikini!
Take a walk on the wild side with this ferocious and fierce python cut-out one piece.
Check out the entire Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All's 2020 Resort collection at swimsuitsforall.com!
