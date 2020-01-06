Inside Kate Beckinsale’s Night Out With Machine Gun Kelly After the Golden Globes

GIO/ROGER / BACKGRID
After the party it's the after-party!
On Sunday night, the 2020 Golden Globes had every star in Hollywood out and about celebrating awards season. Actress Kate Beckinsale was among the many stars who hopped form party to party after the awards show was over. The Underworld star was also spotted hanging with musician Machine Gun Kelly throughout the evening. Although they were spotted leaving their last party together, a source tells E! News it's not exactly what you would think.
"Kate attended the Fleabag party at San Vicente Bungalows and Machine Gun Kelly was there too," an eyewitness shared. "They hung out together inside, but they left separately. Kate got into the car with a girlfriend and Machine Gun Kelly left on his own. Everyone was asking if they were a couple. Machine Gun Kelly said it was a 'negative' and Kate said it was, 'absolutely ridiculous.'" They may have been hanging out a lot, but it was strictly platonic.
"After they left the Fleabag party they met up again at Chateau Marmont and hung out there," the eyewitness continued. "They seemed friendly, laughing and joking around together. But there was no PDA or signs of them being a couple. At the end of the night they left in the same car. They had friends with them, but the two of them sat together in the back and seemed very friendly."
NYP / BACKGRID
For anyone not familiar with the situation, Machine Gun Kelly is close, personal friends with Pete Davidson, who Kate had a brief romance with in early 2019. Who could forget the numerous memes that made their way around the internet when the two were spotted sharing some PDA at a basketball game.
Machine Gun Kelly was also one of the first to show his support for the Saturday Night Live star when he had a health scare at the end of 2018. Pete leaned on him for support and the two have remained close friends throughout the years.
As of now Machine Gun Kelly and Kate are just friends, but the year is just getting started!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM