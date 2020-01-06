Where Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Stand After His Golden Globes Night Out With Lily-Rose Depp

Photographer Group/MEGA
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 2:10 PM
Photographer Group/MEGA
Don't worry, #Sprousehart fans! Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are doing just fine.
Despite speculation about the status of the Riverdale couple's relationship, a source tells E! News that Reinhart, 23, and Sprouse, 27 are "still together." Rumors began swirling overnight when Sprouse was seen exiting a 2020 Golden Globes after-party with friends, including actress Lily-Rose Depp. Photos show the actor and the 20-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp standing with their pals outside Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, seemingly waiting for a ride. Depp and Sprouse were later spotted nearby at celeb-favorite Delilah.
Though these sightings might've raised a few eyebrows, there's nothing going on between the celebs, as the insider tells E! News, "Cole and Lily-Rose Depp are friends."
As for Sprouse and Reinhart's on-off relationship, the co-stars were recently spotted on vacation together in Mexico. The couple had briefly broken up over the summer months, but were reunited by early September.
And the source assures E! News, "There hasn't been any on-set tension, fights or issues since their reconciliation at the beginning of Riverdale's production season."
As for Depp, she's most recently been linked to her The King co-star, Timothée Chalamet. In early September, the co-stars were photographed packing on the PDA during a trip to Capri, Italy.
BACKGRID
The celebs first sparked romance rumors in 2018 when they were spotted spending time together in New York City. Both Depp and Chalamet were in attendance at CAA's Golden Globes after-party on Sunday, held at the Sunset Tower, where Depp was spotted outside with Sprouse. Inside the party, Chalamet was spotted roaming while Depp sat at a table with some girlfriends.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?