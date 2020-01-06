Removing ''Genital Hair'' From Crystal's Face Doesn't Go As Planned on Botched

Getting rid of unwanted facial hair is a chore for many of us—so imagine how Crystal must feel.

The Southern California resident, new mom and eager plastic surgery patient had been dealing with the hairy consequences of a 20-year-old skin graft since early childhood when she approached Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow during tonight's new Botched episode. After a gnarly dog bite left her with an enormous laceration along one cheek, Crystal underwent several surgical procedures, the last of which involved patching up her facial wound with groin tissue.

Soon after the surgery, Crystal noticed several oddities beginning to take shape in and around the newly-positioned piece of skin. "The patch on my face may look like a heart, but I've got no love for it," she told the Botched cameras, explaining that the discolored area started sprouting hairs that refused to disappear no matter how many cosmetic remedies she tried.

"It's genital hair," she sighed, before presenting her situation to Drs. Nassif and Dubrow for the first time. After a lifetime with her peculiar skin graft, the birth of Crystal's daughter Sana—who was six months old by the time her mom met with the Botched doctors—finally prompted her to seek out a corrective operation.