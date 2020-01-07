What Happens When FBI: Most Wanted's Kellan Lutz Becomes the Interviewer

"It's multi-layered as far as the show, but the character himself, he's an Army vet and he deals with PTSD. That's always been something that has been near and dear to my heart because my older brother suffers from that," Lutz said. Lutz's older brother served in the Army in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and now his youngest brother is enlisted and in Japan right now, giving him "an understanding and sympathy for that disease in itself."

The new FBI star said he's excited to play a character who finds a new purpose.

"It gives my character a new wolf pack that he can deal with what he was trained to deal in. Because a lot of times, military, they try to immerse themselves back into civilian world and they lose their minds. They weren't meant to see and do what they did over there. It's hard to find normalcy again. So, that was a huge draw, just because it was written so well," Lutz said. "And knowing it was part of the Dick Wolf universe, which is so many great shows, and they know how to make great, entertaining television with great heart and depth."