Rachel Brosnahan's 2020 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 12:00 PM
Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
No doubt about it, Rachel Brosnahan lights up any room she walks into!
But at last night's Golden Globes, she looked both stunning and luminous thanks to soft glam make-up punctuated with a beautiful bold lip. If you fell in love with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star's look from last night, you're in luck: Brosnahan's makeup artist, Lisa Aharon, gave us the details on how it all came together.
"The make up and hair was a gentle head tilt towards the 20's and a more modern youthful Hollywood's Glamour moment," Aharon tells E! News exclusively. And if you've ever wondered if Brosnahan is as fun off-screen as she is on, Aharon confirms that she's a blast to work with. "We always have a laugh and great snacks but Rachel is always game for trying new things. It's truly a make-up artist's dream!"
Aharon used Shisedo products to create Brosnahan's luminous look, with a focus on her skin to really bring the whole vibe together. "To enhance Rachel's gorgeous skin, I chose Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation in Porcelain," she shares. "This formula is lightweight while still delivering the coverage I need, but I love it for its flawless finish."
Aharon applied it using the fan favorite Beautyblender—"I love how it blends any foundation, concealer or highlighter so easily."—then used Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer in 102 with the Tsutsu Fude Concealer Brush for any spots that needed additional coverage, including under her eyes. Aharon calls it her "go-to for variable coverage," because it's both brightening and long lasting.
And the final step? Setting powder, of course! Says Aharon, "The finishing touch was Shiseido Synchro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Powder applied with the Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Face Brush for the ultimate blended radiant finish."
Radiant indeed. And if you're concerned about not being able to create the same look at home, don't be. "I've been using the Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation myself and loving the natural finish and lasting power," Aharon says, citing the foundation as her top recommended Shisedo product.
To create the rest of Brosnahan's gorgeous look at home, shop the Shisedo goodies below!
This weightless foundation offers medium coverage and a natural finish that synchronizes with skin and self-refreshes, so you get a just-applied look and flawless finish for up to 24-hours.
Diminish the appearance of imperfections with this medium-coverage concealer, which you can build up to full coverage, with a natural finish that will last for up to 24-hours.
Made with synthetic fibers, this brush was made for applying, patting and blending concealer thanks to its cylindrical and tapered shape, so it fits perfectly under your eyes and other targeted spaces to create as flawless finish.
Super light and containing less than one percent of synthetic fragrances, this ultra-fine powder synchronizes with skin to enhance the finish and wear of your makeup.
Finish your face off right with this inventive face brush, uniquely designed with four petals to contour your face and buff your skin to a perfectly polished finish, without moving your makeup.
Get 12-hour waterproof wear with this four-in-one liner, kajal, eyeshadow, and brow color, which Aharon used to create Brosnahan's diffused cat eye. "I used a combination of the Shiseido Kajal Ink Artist in Tea House and Nippon Noir, blended outwards with the Naname Fude Multi Eyebrush," she shares.
With this tool, you can create whatever gorgeous lid look you like, from smoky eyes to cut creases to boldly blended color. The bristles are synthetic, so it's vegan-friendly, and it's cut to define your eye and work with every type of formula from cream to powder to gel.
"To highlight and give the eye shine, I patted on a little Shiseido Aura Dew in Lunar," Aharon shares, making the most of this multi-use highlighter that's breathable, invisible and lasts up to 12-hours of wear.
And to top off the eyes? Aharon says, "I curled the lashes and applied a couple coats of Shiseido ControlledChaos MascaraInk in Black." It boasts bold, buildable volume that lasts up to 24-hours.
And last but certainly not least, the brows. "To sharpen and fill the brows, I used the Brow Ink Trio in Taupe," says Aharon. This three-in-one pencil, powder and brush were made to fill and define your brows to perfection.
And now you're Golden Globes glam, just like Rachel Brosnahan! For more glam inspiration, make sure you check out our full coverage of the 2020 Golden Globes!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?