Things Get Very Messy on Ellen's Game of Games...Thanks to the Word Foot?

Let the games begin! E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the return of Ellen's Game of Games with host Ellen DeGeneres back tasking contestants with completing a number of action-packed games for their chance to a win a case prize.
"Well, this show makes me happy because it's fun watching people win $100,000. It's also fun to knock people down," Ellen said in a statement.
Season three of Ellen's Game of Games includes a number of new games along with old favorites like Dizzy Dash, You Bet Your Wife and Blindfolded Musical Chairs.
"I'm excited about the new games, I'm excited about contestants that get excited about winning 100K. I'm excited I had the time to do it because sometimes I'm busy you know, but actually I'm obligated to do it … so I'm excited," the host and executive producer said.
The clip above features Ellen and Stephen "tWitch" Boss playing Danger Word, one of Ellen's favorite games. "This year tWitch and I actually get to play with the contestants. I'm not going to tell you what happens if I don't win, but let's just say people get fired," she joked.
In Danger Word, Ellen and tWitch are given two words: one they need the contestant to guess and one the contestant can't say, that's the danger word. In this round, the winning word is "toe" and the danger word is "foot." When tWitch's contestant says the danger word, well, things get very messy.
See what happens in the video above.
New games this year include Mazed and Confused, Runaway Bride, Dirty Laundry and Buckin' Blasters. Ellen said there's pressure now that it's in the third season.
"You don't want to stay the same, there's always pressure to be better, funnier," she said.
Ellen's Game of Games season three premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
