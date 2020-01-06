You Can't Miss This One Tree Hill Reunion at the Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sophia Bush, 2020 Golden Globe After-Party

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Ravens reunite!

There was a One Tree Hill cast reunion at the 2020 Golden Globes after-party on Sunday night. Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg and Danneel Ackles were all in attendance at the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. While there, the trio took part in InStyle magazine's elevator series, during which they gave a nod to their beloved TV show.

Bush and Ackles, whose characters Brooke Davis and Rachel Gatina were cheerleaders, held pom-poms in the video. Meanwhile, Greenberg, whose character Jake Jaglieski appeared on the Ravens basketball team for a period of time, dribbled a basketball.

"Let's go Ravens!" the caption for the Instagram video, shot by Douglas Friedman, reads. "The One Tree Hill cast reunites on the #InStyleWBGlobes elevator!"

It's hard to believe it's been almost eight years since the CW series went off the air. That's right! The last episode aired on April 4, 2012.

Photos

All the Reunions at the 2020 Golden Globes

The cast of the show became very close during filming, so much so that they've had a number of reunions over the years.

Plus, as fans of the cast might already know, OTH stars Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Lee Norris and Colin Fickes all appear in Lifetime's holiday movie, A Christmas Wish.

Check out the latest One Tree Hill cast reunion above! And take a look below to see all of the reunions that happened at the 2020 Golden Globes!

Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, 2020 Golden Globes, Inside Party Pics

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder all attended Sunday's InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The trio played Elena Gilbert, Stefan Salvatore and Damon Salvatore, respectively, on the hit series.

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, 2020 Golden Globes

E!

Big Little Lies

The Big Little Lies cast were reunited at the Hollywood awards show. Dern and Kidman even shared an interview on Live From the Red Carpet!

Stellan Skarsgard, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Mamma Mia

What a night for Mamma Mia alums! Streep was nominated, Skarsgard won and Brosnan's two sons were the Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Article continues below

Jennifer Aniston, Christina Applegate, Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Friends

Will they be there for each other tonight? Despite not winning, we're sure this foursome will celebrate at an after-party.

Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Walk the Line

These two portrayed June Carter and Johnny Cash in Walk the Line in 2005. They clearly still have quite a bit of love for one another!

Ellen DeGeneres, Laura Dern, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Ellen

Two legends in one space. The Golden Globes were a big night for these Ellen veterans.

Article continues below

Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Awkwafina, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ocean's 8

We're sure Bullock and Blanchett are more than proud of their Ocean's 8 co-star on her Golden Globes win.

Saoirse Ronan, Beanie Feldstein, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Lady Bird

Besties reunited! The Lady Bird alums were both nominees at the Golden Globes.

Leo Dicaprio, Margot Robbie, Martin Scorcese, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Wolf of Wall Street

Forget Wall Street, these three A-listers came together in Beverly Hills.

Article continues below

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Avengers

Avengers assemble! These two Marvel movie stars attended the Golden Globes.

Kirsten Dunst, Brad Pitt, Reunions at the Globes, 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Interview With the Vampire

How time flies! Dunst watched on as her Interview With the Vampire co-star won a Golden Globe.

Sophia Bush, 2020 Golden Globe After-Party

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

One Tree Hill

Sophia Bush reunited with One Tree Hill co-stars Bryan Greenberg and Danneel Ackles at the InStyle and Warner Bros. after-party bash.

Article continues below

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ One Tree Hill , Sophia Bush , Golden Globes , 2020 Golden Globes , TV , Awards , VG , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.